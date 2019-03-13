LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 19 – ROCKET CAT

Rocket Cat launched in Milwaukee in early 2016, when four veteran musicians embarked on a mission to create music rooted in the high-energy interplay of vocal and instrumental layers, drawing heavily upon the musical influences of their youth.

Last year saw Rocket Cat holding the #1 spot on ReverbNation’s local and regional alternative rock charts and also earning nominations for the 2018 WAMI Awards in two categories – “New Artist of the Year” and “Pop/Rock Artist of the Year”. Fueled by their success, Rocket Cat has a fresh round of new material and are looking forward to an April 5th LP release at Anodyne (with special guests Flat Teeth and Mortgage Freeman) as well as a music video premiere and screening on June 1st at No Studios with live performances by Rocket Cat and The Keystones.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live Tuesday, March 19th to listen to the newest songs and hear the latest news from Milwaukee’s Rocket Cat. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

