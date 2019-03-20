LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 26 – MS. LOTUS FANKH

With the release of her new video “Better Than This” and EP of the same name and her video inclusion for “Knowledge” in the 2018 Milwaukee Film Festival, Milwaukee’s Ms. Lotus Fankh is making her mark on her hometown. But this is only the beginning…she’s been collaborating local musicians on her forthcoming EP and it’s guaranteed to be a tour de force of original poetry, choreography and design work.

“I want to have a global reach from my heart, and give everyone a little heart hug” she says. Her dedication to addressing social and racial injustices through music led to one of her proudest moments: she returned to her Alma Mater to perform “Woke,” a 2-hour program that featured poetry and talkbacks with with students. The experience – promoting education, awareness and healing – underscored her commitment to her life’s work. “On a local level, my dream is to have a community foundation that funds the arts, bringing a more direct connection between the money and the outcomes.”

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live Tuesday, March 26th to listen to songs from Ms. Lotus Fankh’s forthcoming EP. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.