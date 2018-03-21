Local/Live: March 27 – Sundial Mottos

Milwaukee’s Sundial Mottos (Graham Hunt, Alisa Rodriguez, Brady Murphy and Charles Markowiak) take a shared love of old-school indie Brit-pop and add a patina of fuzzy guitars to those sweet and tender hooks.

The quartet’s unfussy approach and time spent “spending dollar bills on cheap booze and thrills / not ashamed” lends them a decidedly down to earth air. Rodriguez sings those lyrics on “Fool” [from the band’s five-song debut EP] and though the outgoing breath is tired, it feels like a comfortable place to be; to know you do foolish things and that that’s just part of life. Sundial Mottos easily entwines the complacent with the hopeful, creating a pleasantly pragmatic air that is relate-able and plainly, sounds really good. And although Sundial Mottos were pretty young during the 90s / early 00s indie pop heyday, they certainly have unraveled the magic thread that made groups like Yo La Tengo, Sebadoh, Built to Spill and Slowdive (and beyond) so unitedly appealing.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, March 27th for music from Sundial Mottos; WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s