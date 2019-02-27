LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 5TH – PAY THE DEVIL @ CLUB GARIBALDI’S POSTED :: February 27, 2019 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

WMSE is always excited to return to Club Garibaldi for our monthly Local/Live segments and for March, we’re especially excited to welcome to the stage the rollicking sounds of Milwaukee’s own, Pay The Devil!

Riotgrass? Shantygrass? Folk-Punk? Call Pay The Devil what you will but it’s an undeniable fact that the Milwaukee group has been performing their high-energy brand of string-band music since the winter of 2011, to much acclaim. Pay The Devil takes pride in writing original songs that feel like traditional standards, with lyrics steeped in stories of hard-living and dying at sea, melded with the likeminded and lively sounds of bluegrass, old-time standards, sea shanties, folk ballads, Irish tunes, and country songs peppered with high-energy guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, and washboard to create a foot-stomping, thigh-slapping experience with plenty of hollering to go around.

As always, WMSE’s Local/Live hosts, Erin and Cal will lead our musical guests through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and Pay The Devil on Tuesday, March 5th – doors open at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm, running until 7. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us in-person, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.