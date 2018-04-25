Local/Live: May 1 – Buffalo Gospel @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE’s Local/Live once again returns to Club Garibaldi’s for another awesome Local/Live segment that YOU can join

On Tuesday, May 1, we welcome Milwaukee’s Buffalo Gospel for a live show and interview on-site and over the airwaves.

Buffalo Gospel will be celebrating the release of their long-awaited sophomore album, ‘On the First Bell’, officially on Friday, May 4th with an official album release show at Anodyne on Bruce on Saturday, May 5th. Catch the band before they get set for a busy and exciting week!

With a dual penchant for hopped-up trucker country and breathtakingly honest ballads, Buffalo Gospel delivers through a virtual “who’s-who” of crack Midwest musicians who have assembled around Necci’s heartfelt and heartbreaking songs.

Their wildcat live performances take listeners to a dusty, forlorn, but strangely familiar place that simply gets sweeter with time.

You can join WMSE and Buffalo Gospel at Club Garibaldi’s as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives).

As always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach will lead Buffalo Gospel through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (audience participation is encouraged!).

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

This is a 21+ event which is FREE and open to the public.

FYI, this will be our last one for a bit, as we break for the summer months!

Again, if you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi’s, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org ) at the 6 o’clock hour.