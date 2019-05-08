LOCAL/LIVE: MAY 14 – CRLSS

The music of CRLSS is thoughtfully crafted; at times ambient, at times a tortured pop format. Ryan King, (CRLSS) expresses the laments of a life lived in turmoil and the ensuing melodic catharsis. CRLSS’s Heroine Swoon EP comes out on May 17th and promises to deliver another round of well-crafted electronic pop.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, May 14th to hear music from the new CRLSS EP. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.