LOCAL/LIVE: MAY 18 – TRAPPER SCHOEPP @ THE RING

On Tuesday, May 18th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is Milwaukee folk-rocker Trapper Schoepp, following the release of his newest record, May Day.

The music of May Day is both a celebration of more hopeful times and a reflection of a darker past, often using the natural world as a motif. [Yet] for all the darkness surrounding May Day, Schoepp hopes it will be a respite for listeners he was unable to reach on the road. “The pandemic devastated the live music industry but the need to be transported through song remained. I hope May Day offers that sort of escape.”

Join WMSE on Tuesday, May 18th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring to hear Trapper Schoepp play songs from May Day. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”