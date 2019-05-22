Local/Live: May 28 – Genau

Genau is a Milwaukee two-piece consisting of Erik Gosnell on bass and drum programming and Chris Belkofer on vocals and guitar. Influenced by post-punk and goth of the 1980’s, the band employs vintage drum machines ambient passage, noise sections, and electronic loops along with guitars and melodic and driving bass. Genau has been described as “washed out and wary” and “dark-hued and danceable” by Milwaukee Record with a “lilting dream pop feel”. Too Much, Genau’s third recording, was released this February.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, May 28th to hear Genau’s latest batch of dream pop. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.