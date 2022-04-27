LOCAL/LIVE: MAY 3 – ERIC BLOWTORCH & THE BODYGUARDS @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: April 27, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, May 3rd, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. This time around, we look forward to bringing you music from Milwaukee’s Eric Blowtorch and The Bodyguards!

Singer/guitarist/songwriter Eric Blowtorch sings, plays, and writes reggae, ska, rocksteady, soul, rock ‘n’ roll, funk, Latin, disco, hip-hop, Anglo-Afropop, and jazz songs with rhythm, melody, passion and original comic timing. He’s played solo, in small combos, and with his band, Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards.

In May, Eric gets ready to release a brand new 7” – “Too Many Dues” – featuring a talented cast of musical characters. Hear all about his new music and get a taste of what’s to be released (as well as a bunch of songs from some of his most-recent releases!) on WMSE’s Local/Live.

Join WMSE and Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or, just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”