Local/Live: May 7 – Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE is excited to be back once again at Club Garibaldi’s for our monthly Local/Live segments! Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure will have their WMSE debut for our final Club G’s segment before summer break! Let’s celebrate!

Lauryl Sulfate and her Ladies Of Leisure are a dance pop trio from Milwaukee, variously described as “woke Kesha”, “LeTigre meets Fanny Pack” and “a total lovefest”, the LOL’s shows deliver feel-good party music with a mission, infused with hip hop, disco, and new wave realness. Their debut album, Dance Music Saves Lives is a love letter to the dance music we grew up with, and its power to transform and heal us. “The album’s a blast, but the message is as sincere and assuring as its title.” -Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As always, WMSE’s Local/Live hosts, Cal and Erin will lead our musical guests through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure for this live radio show– doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm, running until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us in-person, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

