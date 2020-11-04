LOCAL/LIVE: NOVEMBER 10 – FUZZYSURF @ THE RING POSTED :: November 4, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

WMSE is thrilled to again bring its listeners live music over the airwaves. Local/Live returns to The Ring for its monthly show via Kneeverland Productions on Tuesday, November 10th featuring Milwaukee popsters, Fuzzysurf.

Fuzzysurf perfectly blends elements of ‘60s-era surf pop with aspects of modern day indie rock and the band’s latest record, Sweet Tooth is pure, bubblegum pop, layering hooks and harmonies, expertly.

Join WMSE with Fuzzysurf on Tuesday, November 10th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

