Local/Live: November 19th – Kaylee Crossfire’s Best Of Both Worlds POSTED :: November 13, 2019 FILED UNDER Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming :: In-Studio Performances

Kaylee Crossfire (Kanisha Lee) is a Milwaukee rapper and singer whose powerful voice and stage presence has quickly gained her recognition in her home city.

Her work ethic has recently landed her outside recognition in the form of a spot on Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” and accolades for her recently-released RnB-driven single, “Truth”. For Kaylee, who grew up testing artistic boundaries and honing her skills, hard work is not unfamiliar and in addition to working on her own projects, has also chosen to use her own success to lift other local artists up with her locally-based showcase series, Female Takeover.

Crossfire’s latest project, “Best of Both Worlds” is a hip-hop/R&B duo featuring Kia Rap Princess that has traveled across the country independently, capturing the attention of hip-hop lovers everywhere. They’ve performed for sold-out crowds, opening up for mainstream artists such as Snow Tha Product, Tink, Polo G, Future and more and have been featured in Hip-Hop Weekly and the Journal Sentinel and won Music Video of the year for their Breakout single ‘Right Now”, which kickstarted their journey and truly showed their star power as an independent female group. With the release of their self-titled project “Best of Both Worlds” things are heating up as they are gearing up to drop their visuals to “Regardless” on November 29th.

Tune into Local/Live on WMSE on Tuesday, November 19th to listen to Kaylee Crossfire and Best Of Both Worlds. WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.