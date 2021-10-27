LOCAL/LIVE: NOVEMBER 2 – INDONESIAN JUNK @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: October 27, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, November 2nd, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. Our guests for this round are Milwaukee glam-punk band, Indonesian Junk!

Indonesian Junk are most frequently compared to the sleazy 1970s New York underground and their sound is still fresh – they’re not merely a nostalgia act. The band features former members of the Chinese Telephones, Ramma Lamma, Nerve Twins, 1956 and The Slurs.

Indonesian Junk have recorded five full-length albums, a handful of singles, EPs, and live tapes. Their most notable releases are their two most recent LPs, 2019’s Spiderbites and 2021’s Living In A Nightmare, both released on Rum Bar Records.

Watch Indonesian Junk by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or, just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”