Local/Live: November 26th – Testa Rosa

Milwaukee’s Testa Rosa lives to record heart-crushing pop music. They’ve been hailed as “throwbacks to a time when songwriting mattered” by Goldmine Magazine, and “blindingly beautiful” by All Music Guide. Their fourth album, Testa Rosa IV, a musical View-Master of life in the storied Midwest, will be released on November 29th at Linneman’s and they’ll be taking part of the annual Holiday Special at The Cooperage, December 21st where they’ll perform with Mark Waldoch.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on November 26th to hear songs from Testa Rosa – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.