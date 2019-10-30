LOCAL/LIVE: November 5 – Nastos @ CLUB GARIBALDI POSTED :: October 30, 2019 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Every first Tuesday of the month WMSE returns to Club Garibaldi for our esteemed Local/Live segment and on Tuesday, November 5th, we welcome Milwaukee’s Nastos to Garibaldi’s stage for a live radio show that YOU can join either in-person or on the airwaves!

Nastos’ newest album, Illegal Spirits (out in November), is the culmination of four years of creative exploration, collaboration, and hard work. Nastos began as a side project of Nolan Truttschel of Piles, after that band went on hiatus.



Nastos is now a fully-formed rock quartet, spilling out noisy-yet-melodic moments filled with equal parts hooks and heavy, dreamlike breakdowns.

WMSE Music Director Erin and Local/Live co-host Cal Roach will lead Nastos through questions in between their live set with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and Nastos at Club Garibaldi’s as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.