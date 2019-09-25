LOCAL/LIVE: OCTOBER 1 – LIAR’S TRIAL @ CLUB GARIBALDI POSTED :: September 25, 2019 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Every first Tuesday of the month WMSE returns to Club Garibaldi for our esteemed Local/Live segment and on Tuesday, October 1st, we welcome Milwaukee’s Liar’s Trial to Garibaldi’s stage for a live radio show that YOU can join either in-person or on the airwaves!



Liar’s Trial’s latest album, ‘Friends In No Places’ finds the band no longer lost on the fringes by finding a way to bridge the gaps between its varied influences. Liar’s Trial formed in 2011 out of the punk scene in Milwaukee and has since blazed a trail across the Midwest, playing its own take of genuine, hard-driving country music. A little too country for the punks and too punk for the country crowd, Liar’s trial has never been afraid to stay true to its heart and its roots.



Liar’s Trial has had the opportunity to share the stage with some of the most prominent names in country music: David Allan Coe, Billy Joe Shaver, Ben and Noel Haggard, Billy Don Burns, Doug Stone, Elizabeth Cook, The Steel Woods, Split Lip Rayfield and The Waco Brothers (to name a few).

WMSE Music Director Erin and Local/Live co-host Cal Roach will lead the Liar’s Trial through questions in between their live set with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and Liar’s Trial at Club Garibaldi as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.