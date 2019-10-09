Local/Live: October 15 – Kaylee Crossfire

Kaylee Crossfire (Kanisha Lee) is a Milwaukee rapper and singer whose powerful voice and stage presence has quickly gained her recognition in her home city.

Her work ethic has recently landed her outside recognition in the form of a spot on Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” and accolades for her recently-released RnB-driven single, “Truth”. For Kaylee, who grew up testing artistic boundaries and honing her skills into what they are today, hard work is more than familiar and in addition to working on her own projects, has also chosen to use her own success to lift other local artists up with her locally-based showcase series, Female Takeover.

Tune into Local/Live on WMSE on Tuesday, October 15th to hear what Kaylee Crossfire has planned, next. WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

