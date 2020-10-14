LOCAL/LIVE: OCTOBER 20 – GUERRILLA GHOST @ THE RING
POSTED:: October 14, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming
FILED UNDER:: Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming
WMSE is thrilled to bring live music back to the airwaves for its listeners. The station’s popular Local/Live segment will be hosting monthly performances at The Ring, Kneeverland Production’s performance space, starting on Tuesday, October 20th, with Milwaukee’s rap-rock duo, Guerrilla Ghost.
Guerrilla Ghost has been steadily releasing new and pertinent-to-these-strange-times material and will help debut Local/Live at The Ring in a big way.
Join WMSE with Guerrilla Ghost on Tuesday, October 20th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo, and social media accounts and listen live at 91.7 FM. Choose your own “Local/Live At The Ring” adventure! It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.