Local/Live: October 22 – Shaddye

Nebiyah “Shaddye” Jordan is a 17 year-old senior at Wisconsin Lutheran High School who writes and produces her own music. She started music and writing songs when she was eight. At 16, Shaddye released her first EP (in the fall of 2017) titled My Life In A Boombox. Shaddye’s positive messages, strong spirit and delivery on that first EP have inspired and motivated not only herself, but also her community and her peers.

This past summer, Shaddye opened up for Vic Mensa at Summerfest and was also recently nominated by 88Nine for “Best Independent Artist Of The Year”. Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on October 22nd to hear what Shaddye has planned, next, and hear her latest songs in addition to songs from that classic debut, My Life In A Boombox. WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.





