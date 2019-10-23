Local/Live: October 29 – Flat Teeth

Drawing on the more melodic side of 90s indie rock and emo, Flat Teeth’s music echoes everything from The Get Up Kids and Mock Orange to darker and moodier acts like No Knife and Cursive.

Interlocking guitars, layered vocal harmonies and driving rhythms are all present in the band’s output and those seeking straightforward and energetic songwriting will find much to enjoy (as not much as changed since their debut EP, released last year). Flat Teeth’s next release, Silent Seconds, sees them stronger than ever.

We invite you to into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, October 29th to get a sneak preview of the new Flat Teeth record, Silent Seconds before it officially arrives on November 8th. WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.