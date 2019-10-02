Local/Live: October 8 – Credentials

Credentials is a mathy/noisy rock band from Milwaukee who are heavily influenced by first wave post-rock. They worship Chicago and Louisville bands from the mid-90s and feature members of Murder in the Red Barn, Guns Blazing, No/No, Galactic Cannibal, and others.

The quartet is comprised of Joshua Backes on guitar, James David on drums, Cat Ries on vocals and Peter J. Woods on bass and vocals, Credentials’ debut collection of demos was released in May of this year.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, October 8th for music from Credentials before the band’s show later that week with iconic Wisconsin-based percussionist, Jon Mueller. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.