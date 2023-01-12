Local/Live Presents Overhand POSTED :: January 12, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Cal and Sid as they host another Episode of Local/Live w/ band Overhand –

Overhand comprises of vocalist-guitarist Ian Wilkinson, bassist-vocalist Alex Stromski, guitarist Guillermo Alvarez, and drummer Liam Sullivan. Their style takes alternative rock in a heavy emo direction; they are influenced by a lot of 90s emo bands like Sunny Day Real Estate, Jawbreaker, Hum and Mineral but also take inspiration from more modern bands like Title Fight. The band began as Wilkinson and Sullivan but have been in their current form for about six months; their first show was at X-Ray Arcade. “I used to work there, and I actually saw Overhand play there before I joined the band,” Stromski said.

The band’s debut album “Plaster Saint” came out in March 2021 and then recent EP “Your Subtraction” was released in November. Speaking on what went into “Your Subtraction”, Wilkinson explained, “We did it DIY so it was kind of a prolonged process. A lot of the guitars and drums were recorded before Stromski joined and then we finished it up with him. The lyrics are kind of all over the place as far as topics but I think they fit together; I tend to write about pretty personal stuff but I obscure it a bit with phrasing to make it a little mysterious.”

“I appreciate that they gave me basal freedom to write my own touches on it,” Stromski added.

Now that the EP is out, Overhand are already working on new material. “I’ve written a lot of songs that I’m just now starting to show to the band, so that might be a flavor of what’s to come.

-Braking and Entering

LOCAL/LIVE IS PRESENTED BY THIRD SPACE BREWING. “YOU HAVE YOUR HOME, YOU HAVE YOUR WORK, BUT EVERYONE NEEDS A THIRD SPACE.”