Local/Live – RATBATSPIDER

Tune in on Tuesday, November 8 for another episode of Local/Live. This next Episode has Magie Iken from Pundcake Park joining Cal as they ask questions and listen to a performance by RATBATSPIDER

Chris, Jack and Doug got in their rocket ship, and left the Angry Red Planet Mars. They started jamming some Misfits covers on the ship, then landed on Earth. Then they would sew together a humanoid, from various expired rock singers…. and reanimate him with their martian abilities.

Then they wrote some original songs,and RatBatSpider was born.

Years Later, Jack went back to Mars to help his Bat Tribe find a pillow. Colin was sent to earth, as the band’s new Guitar Player… to continue the quest to conquer Earth.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”