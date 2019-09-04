Local/Live: September 10 – Haunter

Haunter is kind of a space rock group who started making music in Stevens Point back in 2011, releasing three full albums and three EPs. Now in Milwaukee, the band is still going strong, recently releasing their latest album, Please Understand.

Please Understand sounds like flying low over the Mojave Desert with a radio tuned to no station, picking up rogue transmissions as you glide toward the grey-blue horizon. Sometimes a nice melody or catchy guitar hook finds its way through the static and you know you’re going in the right direction.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, September 10th to listen to songs from Please Understand by Haunter. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.