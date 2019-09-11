LOCAL/LIVE: SEPTEMBER 17 – The Mike Benign Compulsion

Melodic, well-crafted, driving alt guitar pop that rocks. Band members Mike Benign, Joe Vent, Paul Biemann and Mike Koch are veterans of acclaimed Milwaukee-based acts like Blue in The Face, The Yell Leaders, Arms & Legs & Feet and The Joker’s Henchmen. Live shows include opener slots for Squeeze, Neil Finn (Crowded House), The Lemonheads, The Alarm, Bob Mould, Black Francis, Rhett Miller, Marshall Crenshaw, The Alarm, The Fixx, and others. The band’s fifth album, Bygones, officially arrives in this month.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, September 17th to listen to a set of new songs from The Mike Benign Compulsion (and to celebrate Love 91.7 Day!) . WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

