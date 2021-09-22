LOCAL/LIVE: SEPTEMBER 28 – GOLD STEPS @ THE RING POSTED :: September 22, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, September 28th WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is a new Milwaukee-based pop-punk band, Gold Steps!

Vocalist Liz leads the energetic firestorm, rounded out by Zach on guitar, Ryan on bass, and Mike on drums. Crisp guitars, upbeat drums and dynamic vocals entertain your ears, while Liz’s honest and raw lyrics get to your gut. Gold Steps’ frontwoman is open about her struggles with anxiety, self-harm and panic disorder, an overarching theme in the band’s catalogue.

Watch Gold Steps streaming their live set from The Ring for Local/Live over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”