LOCAL/LIVE: September 3 – Mortgage Freeman @ CLUB GARIBALDI'S

After summer break, WMSE is happy to be back once again at Club Garibaldi for Local/Live! On Tuesday, September 3, we welcome Mortgage Freeman for a live show and interview on-site and over the airwaves that YOU can join!

Mortgage Freeman is a four cheese blend of heavy-hitting math rock, worldly and interstellar influence, Asiago, and that of an art punk-faux funk ilk.

A staple of the Milwaukee music scene for nearly seven years, Mortgage Freeman energizes a stage like few acts can. Preparing to release their third full-length album, they are constantly challenging themselves to new heights. Their new album, “It’s All A Wash”, will continue to invigorate and embrace their showmanship.

WMSE Music Director Erin and special guest co-host, Matt Wild (of Milwaukee Record), will lead the band through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and Mortgage Freeman at Club Garibaldi as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.