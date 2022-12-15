Local/Live Steph Lippert Project POSTED :: December 15, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

You may have seen her perform with The Brew City Big Band, L’Resorts, Lady Cannon, and Ruth B8r Ginsburg, or watched her spin records under the name Gramma Matrix, Steph Lippert literally does it all including her new band, The Steph Lippert Project

Tune into 91.7FM or stream at WMSE.org to hear the perforance and interview with Steph Lippert at 6 p.m.

