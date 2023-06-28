Local/Live – The Aluar Pearls in honor of Cecilio Negrón Jr.

Tune in Tuesday at 6PM for a very special rebroadcast of The Aluar Pearls on Local/Live. The music community is mourning the loss of Cecilio Negrón Jr. This is our special way of celebrating him.

The Aluar Pearls is Soul Explosive 9-piece Afrobeat Soukous and Highlife, featuring a who’s who of the Milwaukee music scene.

