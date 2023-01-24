Local Lunchbox 1/24/23
POSTED:: January 24, 2023
Local Lunchbox
On today’s local Lunchbox DJ Kyle played –
2 from Triple Eye Industries – Unrestrained Remixes EP – featuring Convert songs remixed by other artists.
Kyle followed this up with the track, “Inquisition,” from Guerrilla Ghosts Dying release. Here’s Guerrilla Ghost playing Local/Live from the Ring.
Then it was Browns Crews “100 Mexicanos.”
Kia Rap Princess’ “Wanna Be,” from Chapter X
Kyle closed out the Local Lunchbox with NileXNile’s, “Bagels.”