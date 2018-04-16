Local Lunchbox – Monday, April 16, 2018

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Armed Fauxes Radio, Nickie (subbing for Faux Eyes) played for you:
Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Tuesday for the Rockleidoscope with Erin for your next tasty treat!
Current Program: Current Song:
Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Armed Fauxes Radio, Nickie (subbing for Faux Eyes) played for you:
Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Tuesday for the Rockleidoscope with Erin for your next tasty treat!