LOCAL LUNCHBOX – MONDAY JANUARY 7, 2019 POSTED :: January 7, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON ARMED FAUXES RADIO, FAUX EYES PLAYED FOR YOU:

For Those With Many Hearts by Hello Death

LushReality (EP) by LUXI

When The Monster Speaks by Moth Light

h by Sex Scenes

I Usually Take Death at Twice- Single by Negative/Positive

Kick Me in Both of My Shins at the Same Time by Negative/Positive

