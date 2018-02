Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show Eric played for you:

Lights Out b/w Speed Teeth + Already Gone by Platinum Boys

Expensive Taste by The Hullmen

Expeller by PILES

Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk

Twangy Surf & Spy Themes by The Exotics

Urgency Squad by Xposed 4Heads

