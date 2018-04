Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

Remember The Time (Freemix) by B~Free

Braided River (Work from 2017 Residency at Denali National Park) by Josh Evert

Jolly Banker (Woody Guthrie cover) by Josh Evert

Varsity of Winter by Soda Road

Ah Yes by Slow Walker

