LOCAL LUNCHBOX – TUESDAY APRIL 30, 2019 POSTED :: April 30, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON THE ROCKLEIDOSCOPE SHOW, ERIN PLAYED FOR YOU:

Speculative Fiction by Nicholas Elert

Too Much by Genau

Pathways by Limber Brain

Surrounded Middle by Caley Conway

To The Moon by Benjamin Lipman

Venus Rx Rx by Cream Vellum

Arms/Station Wagon by Soda Road

Entanglement by Cairns

LOCAL LUNCHBOX IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY OUTPOST NATURAL FOODS. TUNE IN WEDNESDAY DURING SQUID INC. WITH SID FOR YOUR NEXT TASTY TREAT!