LOCAL LUNCHBOX – TUESDAY JUNE 25, 2019 POSTED :: June 25, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON THE ROCKLEIDOSCOPE SHOW, ERIN PLAYED FOR YOU:

Speculative Fiction by Nicholas Elert

Ghost Tree by The Old Northwest

VISITATIONS IV by Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations

You Talk Loud by Dramatic Lovers

The Quilz Vol. II by The Quilz

Dance Music Saves Lives by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure

Leaving Silver City by Graham Hunt

