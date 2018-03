Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

Plastic Bags // 8 & 14 (CLOSEUP008) by Tarek Sabbar

Retreater by brief candles

Mostly Lucid by Limber Brain

Varsity of Winter by Soda Road

a dying emperor within a dying empire (split w/SNAG) by Social Caterpillar

Hundred Acres by S. Carey

