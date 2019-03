LOCAL LUNCHBOX – TUESDAY MARCH 26, 2019 POSTED :: March 26, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON THE ROCKLEIDOSCOPE SHOW, ERIN PLAYED FOR YOU:

The Years (feat. Rae Cassidy) by NAME HYMN

Venus Rx Rx by Cream Vellum

Fade Away by The Quilz

Take Off (feat. Star Girls) by Xposed 4Heads

Mars Banks (extended play) by Cashfire Sunset

Leaving Silver City by Graham Hunt

Sin Bad / Bad Wig – “Sin Bad Wig” Split EP by Sin Bad

Paradice 1 by OQ

