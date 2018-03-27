Local Lunchbox – Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erik Void (subbing for Erin) played for you:

<a href="http://sundialmottos.bandcamp.com/album/sundial-mottos">Sundial Mottos by Sundial Mottos</a>

<a href="http://briefcandlesus.bandcamp.com/album/retreater">Retreater by brief candles</a>

<a href="http://briefcandlesus.bandcamp.com/album/they-live-we-sleep">They Live We Sleep by brief candles</a>

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Wednesday during Squid Inc. with Sid for your next tasty treat!