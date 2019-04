LOCAL LUNCHBOX – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019 POSTED :: April 17, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON SQUID INC., SID PLAYED FOR YOU:

Suki Yaki Hot! by Devils Teeth

Square Wave (EP) by Midwest Death Rattle

Derelicts and Screw-ups by The Grovelers

Modern Abrasive by Telethon

BORED IMMORTALS by Surgeons In Heat

Teen Wiccan single by Fox Face

Please Please Me Too (Single) by Fuzzysurf

LOCAL LUNCHBOX IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY OUTPOST NATURAL FOODS. TUNE IN THURSDAY DURING THE VON MUNZ VINYL VARIETY SHOW WITH VON MUNZ FOR YOUR NEXT TASTY TREAT!