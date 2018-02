Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Squid Inc., Sid played for you:

Oh Sweet Love by Nickel&Rose

Barrels by Caley Conway

Testa Rosa III by Testa Rosa

Blood Moon by Tigernite

Maybe It’s Just the Weather by Body Futures

Teen Wiccan single by Fox Face

Traps [Triple Eye Industries] by STATIC EYES

Ice Cream by Ramma Lamma

The Quilz by The Quilz

Undercovers by GGOOLLDD

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Thursday during the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show with Eric for your next tasty treat!