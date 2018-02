Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Squid Inc., Sid played for you:

Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns

Square Wave (EP) by Midwest Death Rattle

Twentysomethings EP by NO/NO

Expeller by PILES

Dark Matter by Faux Fiction

Teen Wiccan single by Fox Face

Maybe It’s Just the Weather by Body Futures

PRF BBQ MKE Band Sampler by PRF BBQ MKE Band Sampler

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Thursday during the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show with Eric for your next tasty treat!