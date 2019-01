LOCAL LUNCHBOX – WEDNESDAY JANUARY 9, 2019 POSTED :: January 9, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON SQUID INC., SID PLAYED FOR YOU:

Music Box Dancer by Abby Jeanne

REBEL LOVE by Abby Jeanne

Primetime Illusion by Trapper Schoepp

Winter House by Flat Teeth

GAMES by Beach Static

Modern Abrasive by Telethon

Kick Me in Both of My Shins at the Same Time by Negative/Positive

Local Coverage 2018 by Milwaukee Record

Seizures by Limber Brain

The Bbys by The Bbys

LOCAL LUNCHBOX IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY OUTPOST NATURAL FOODS. TUNE IN THURSDAY DURING THE VON MUNZ VINYL VARIETY SHOW WITH VON MUNZ FOR YOUR NEXT TASTY TREAT!