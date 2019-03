LOCAL LUNCHBOX – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2019 POSTED :: March 20, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON SQUID INC., SID PLAYED FOR YOU:

Teen Wiccan single by Fox Face

Sin Bad / Bad Wig – “Sin Bad Wig” Split EP by Bad Wig

Sin Bad / Bad Wig – “Sin Bad Wig” Split EP by Sin Bad

Leaving Silver City by Graham Hunt

Modern Abrasive by Telethon

Devil’s Haircut by Brett Newski

We Don’t Dance (Anymore) by Platinum Boys

