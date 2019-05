LOCAL LUNCHBOX – WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2019 POSTED :: May 22, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

TODAY FOR THE “LOCAL LUNCHBOX” SEGMENT ON SQUID INC., SID PLAYED FOR YOU:

The Ride by Whips

Dark Matter by Faux Fiction

Lost Tribes Of The Moon by Lost Tribes Of The Moon

Music Box Dancer by Abby Jeanne

Ghost Town by The Quilz

Noise in Melody EP by The Cut-Outs

In This Neighborhood by The Mighty Deerlick

Youth Control by Dislocation

We’re Never Going Home by IfIHadAHiFi

