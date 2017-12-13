Local/Live: December 19 – Altered Five Blues Band

The group’s third album, Cryin’ Mercy, reached #3 in the iTunes blues store, hit #1 on the Roots Music Report blues album chart, and won “Best Self-Released CD” at the 2015 International Blues Challenge. The band was also named “Blues Artist of the Year” at the 2014 WAMI Award Show, and was recently asked to contribute a track (“Tightrope”) to a Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute album being released in early 2018.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, December 19th to hear the latest from Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

