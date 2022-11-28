Locel/Live: Tigera POSTED :: November 28, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Established in 2021, Tigera is an Alternative Pop Rock quintet based out of Milwaukee, WI. Taking inspiration from the forerunners of the Garage Rock revival of the early 00’s and Pop Rock outfits of the 70’s and 80’s, Tigera has developed a unique sound that flirts with danceable disco-adjacent grooves and over-the-top rock machismo.

In their short time writing and performing together, Tigera released a two part EP, aptly titled, Part I (2021) and Part II (2022.) Their music tackles themes of love and self reflection in a seemingly autobiographical way.

Six short months after the band’s first show, they were voted Best Rock Band in the Shepherd Express’ “Best Of Milwaukee 2021” write-in voting competition. They’ve performed various major regional festival spots including Summer Soulstice (2022,) Electric Love Festival (2022,) and a mainstage performance at SummerFest (2022.)

Tigera also takes pride in helping the community. They often sponsor different charities at their performances with the mindset that if we are all to gather, we should gather with a purpose. In addition to their charity involvement, Tigera started the Milwaukee Music Village (MMV). MMV is a networking event and promotional group that helps bring the Milwaukee music industry together to foster new partnerships and support artists in the city.

What’s Next for TIGERA

New Single “Love Bound” and music video set to release December 16th. There will also be a viewing

part for the music video December 16th at Enlightened Brewery in Bayview.

Hosting a performance and Toy Drive for Toys for Tots December 2nd at Club Garibaldi. Tigera will

be headlining with supporting acts; SeaSaw (Madison), and Tae and the Neighborly (Appleton).

They are also currently in the process of recording a third EP set to release early next year.



LOCAL/LIVE IS SPONSORED BY THIRD SPACE BREWING. “YOU HAVE YOUR HOME, YOU HAVE YOUR WORK, BUT EVERYONE NEEDS A THIRD SPACE.”