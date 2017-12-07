The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO
Listen
Tom: Brume, Donkey EP, When Worlds Collide
Listen
Sid: The Black Black, “You Are My Personal Pronoun”, Money Fire Records
Listen
Ryan: Klack, Do You Klack?, Self-released
Listen
Nickie: Amy Winehouse, Back to Black, Universal Island Records
Listen
Chris: The Quilz, s/t, Self-released
Listen