The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Breeders, “Wait In the Car” [single], 4AD
Listen
Tom: Heavy Metal, The Nietzschean Supermen Of Dustbin Rock, Harbinger Music
Listen
Sid: They Might Be Giants, “All Time What”, Idlewild Records
Listen
Ryan: Wulfband, Revolter, Progress Productions
Listen
Nickie: Anderson .Paak, Mailbu, Steel Wool
Listen
Chris: Chet Bakcer, Chet Baker Sings, Pacific Jazz Records
Listen