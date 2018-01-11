The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Breeders, “Wait In the Car” [single], 4AD

Listen

Tom: Heavy Metal, The Nietzschean Supermen Of Dustbin Rock, Harbinger Music

Listen

Sid: They Might Be Giants, “All Time What”, Idlewild Records

Listen

Ryan: Wulfband, Revolter, Progress Productions

Listen

Nickie: Anderson .Paak, Mailbu, Steel Wool

Listen

Chris: Chet Bakcer, Chet Baker Sings, Pacific Jazz Records

Listen