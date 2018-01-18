The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Cranberries, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, Island Records
Listen
Tom: Art Zoyd, 44 ½ – Live and Unreleased Works, Cuneiform
Listen
Sid: Midwest Death Rattle, “Square Wave” [single], Self-released
Listen
Ryan: Junksista, Promiscuous Tendencies, Alfa Matrix
Listen
Nickie: Sylvan Esso, “Parad(w/m)e” [single], Loma Vista
Listen
Chris: out of the office